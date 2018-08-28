Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Five ways to improve staff retention and engagement in the new year

PUBLISHED: 10:54 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:24 19 December 2018

HR consultant and employee engagement specialist Cassandra Andrews. Picture: James Neale

HR consultant and employee engagement specialist Cassandra Andrews. Picture: James Neale

James Neale

Eleanor Pringle speaks to employee engagement consultant Cassandra Andrews about what employers can do to get the most out of their staff

 • Are you understanding staff’s key motivators?

“There are about nine key things that motivate staff, and only one of those is money,” Ms Andrews said. “Treat your people how they want to be treated, and take the time to find out what motivates each individual. Staff welfare isn’t a pool table, that’s superficial - you need to understand the culture.”

Share a story

“Each business needs to have a story of where they came from, where they are now, and where they’re going. Each person needs to know where they fit into that story and how they contribute to it. Ask yourself: What would your employees say about your business? Is it what you’d want? Do they all same the same thing?

Give your employees a voice

“It doesn’t have to be something state of the art; it can be a whiteboard in a communal space, but you need a listening system. This has two benefits; you can be involved in the conversation, and if you’re putting information out there it shuts down rumours and discontent.”

What support are you giving your managers?

“Many people are technically very good at their job, and then they get to a certain level and

the next step is to become a manager.

“But this might not be something that motivates them - and as such you have whole rafts of people leaving because of the culture their manager creates.

Keep your promise

“A promise of a new fridge may be a small thing to senior management, but to the people on the shop floor waiting for it, it’s a big deal. Staff need to see bad behaviours being disciplined, and everyone being treated fairly.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Updated Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists