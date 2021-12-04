Plea to city shoppers to spend with independents this Christmas

Shoppers have been urged to spend their pennies with city indies as Christmas shopping begins to ramp up.

With folk across Norwich splurging this December the value of their spend has never been so important.

That's because for every £1 spent with an independent in Norwich 63p ends up back in the local economy.

But, according to research by the Centre for Local Economic Strategies, just 5p ends up in nearby businesses if that £1 is spent at a national.

And with this weekend marking Small Business Saturday business leaders have urged people to think before they spend.

Michelle Ovens, director of the grassroots campaign, said: “We all need to show small businesses our love this weekend. Not only do they make a massive contribution to our economy, but an immeasurable difference to all our lives.

“Despite demonstrating incredible entrepreneurialism and agility, alongside the support they’ve shown staff, customers and communities, many are still facing a really tough time.

“Small Business Saturday is a fantastic chance to get behind these firms and say a big ‘thank-you’ for how amazing they are.”

Candy Richards, development manager for the East of England at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said: “This Christmas it’s so important to support our small businesses and independent retailers. For many of them, this time of year can be make or break and, after such a challenging year, I would urge everyone to show their love for small businesses."

She added: “We are fortunate that we have so many wonderful and innovative independent retailers and small businesses who have a real passion for what they do. Many people value their specialist advice, carefully sourced items, and the difference that they make to their local community.

"A gift from a small business is something special, you’ll not only be purchasing a unique present that your family and friends will love, but you’ll also be helping that business to build and grow.

"I can’t think of a better gift than that this Christmas.”



