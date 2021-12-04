News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Plea to city shoppers to spend with independents this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 8:00 AM December 4, 2021
Late night Christmas shopping and lights in Norwich.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

City folk have been asked to shop independently this Christmas - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Shoppers have been urged to spend their pennies with city indies as Christmas shopping begins to ramp up. 

With folk across Norwich splurging this December the value of their spend has never been so important. 

That's because for every £1 spent with an independent in Norwich 63p ends up back in the local economy. 

But, according to research by the Centre for Local Economic Strategies, just 5p ends up in nearby businesses if that £1 is spent at a national. 

And with this weekend marking Small Business Saturday business leaders have urged people to think before they spend. 

Michelle Ovens, director of the grassroots campaign, said: “We all need to show small businesses our love this weekend. Not only do they make a massive contribution to our economy, but an immeasurable difference to all our lives.

“Despite demonstrating incredible entrepreneurialism and agility, alongside the support they’ve shown staff, customers and communities, many are still facing a really tough time.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Moment hero doorman tackles knifeman during Norwich triple stabbing
  2. 2 City centre steak restaurant to DOUBLE in size thanks to move
  3. 3 Arrests after woman held hostage in home containing drugs and samurai sword
  1. 4 Arena plans expected to bring windfall to city
  2. 5 Ultra modern city home with underground shelter for sale for £550,000
  3. 6 Woman arrested after man hit with a broom in city centre
  4. 7 Norwich independent school named one of best in East Anglia
  5. 8 Norfolk car dealership and MOT centre named among best in the country
  6. 9 Dad says 16,000 lights display is 'worth it' despite it costing thousands
  7. 10 'Never too old': Barber who joined industry at 29 named best in region

“Small Business Saturday is a fantastic chance to get behind these firms and say a big ‘thank-you’ for how amazing they are.”

Candy Richards, development manager for the East of England at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said: “This Christmas it’s so important to support our small businesses and independent retailers. For many of them, this time of year can be make or break and, after such a challenging year, I would urge everyone to show their love for small businesses."

She added: “We are fortunate that we have so many wonderful and innovative independent retailers and small businesses who have a real passion for what they do. Many people value their specialist advice, carefully sourced items, and the difference that they make to their local community.

"A gift from a small business is something special, you’ll not only be purchasing a unique present that your family and friends will love, but you’ll also be helping that business to build and grow.

"I can’t think of a better gift than that this Christmas.”


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The first of the flats is lifted into place by a giant crane, Webster Court, Norwich

Norwich City Council

Block of flats for the homeless built in just three days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Laura Whatling, co-owner, Briony Rigby, bartender and Cameron Skinner, supervisor, at Tipsy Jar.

Food and Drink | Video

New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring Prince of Wales Road in Norwich for reports of drink spiking

Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Covid vaccine walk-in centre queues at Castle Quarter in Norwich

Coronavirus

Queues at walk-in centre amid jab confusion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon