'Thanks ma'am': City expected to rake in MILLIONS over Jubilee bank holiday

A once-in-a-lifetime city-wide celebration will see the high street raking in the cash as folk celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Bosses are eagerly awaiting the bumper bank holiday marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year as monarch.

And with a four-day weekend on the cards the spend is set to give a much-needed boost to bottom lines.

The Norwich-based Centre for Retail Research has estimated there will be an additional total spending of £408.29m across the country generated by the Jubilee in the three months surrounding the celebrations.

Souvenir spending at £281.55m will be more than half this total - including six million mugs and 10 million flags sold - as well as royal decorations and models.

Professor Josh Bamfield, director at the centre in Rose Lane, said: "It gets people shopping as there are certain products that are unusual as well as decorations, flags and bunting for parties.

"It's not going to mean retailers turn the corner entirely because of the increase in energy prices but it will create a joyous occasion which could be very helpful to businesses."

The boffin believes the extended weekend will provide a much-needed uplift as he predicts the financial crisis from Covid, the Ukraine war, Brexit and the cost of living crisis will continue to hit traders for another 12 months.

Stefan Gurney, executive director at Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) said the current cash crunch means businesses have struggled to recruit staff in the city.

Speaking on the Jubilee Weekend's importance in this context, Mr Gurney said: "We are hoping everyone comes out and celebrates the Jubilee and the makes the most of the weekend.

"We need people to come out and support the local businesses by being out and about. Talking to businesses at the moment, it is an important weekend for people to be spending their disposable income.

"The hospitality industry is struggling post-Brexit and with the post-Covid comeback."

In order to attract customers during the Jubilee weekend, city traders are pulling out all the stops to mark the occasion.

Two Magpies Bakery in Timberhill will be producing eight additional sweet treats for the weekend including English trifle pavlova, Queen of England gingers, a fresh fruit Pimm's tart and a seven-tier cake.

Joint owner Steve Magnall said: "It has probably taken us four to five months in terms of designing some of the products.

"I think people are feeling the pinch but hopefully people will want to celebrate the Queen's milestone.

"Hopefully the weather will be good for it. All retailers will be hoping for a big weekend."

Mr Magnall expects trade to increase by 20pc over the Jubilee weekend.

The appropriately named Queen's Head in Hethersett is having a double celebration as it also marks the 20th anniversary of the boozer on Friday, May 27.

Richard and Phillippa Bond are introducing a special Jubilee-themed menu for their pub which will include corn beef hash, coronation chicken, spam fritters, jam roly-poly and a Jubilee trifle.

Also on the menu is Woolton pie, named after wartime Minister of Food and Minister of Reconstruction, Lord Woolton, who saw the dish in his name created due to rationing of meat leaving just vegetables for ingredients.

Mr Bond said: "We are not really sure what it will do for us as we have been busy with weekends anyway when the weather is nice.

"We are going to be putting the bunting and flags out. People can watch the national celebrations at home so we can't do something identical to that.

"It will be a long weekend so hopefully plenty of people come out to enjoy themselves at various points."

Rita McCluskey, landlady of the Adam and Eve pub in Bishopgate will benefit from the Jubilee weekend coinciding with the City of Ale and Woodforde's Ale Trail 2022.

She said: "I am just hoping for a vibrant and busy weekend with people in a happy mood and ready to celebrate.

"The nice weather always doubles my pub in size with the outdoor seating so that is always welcome for us."

