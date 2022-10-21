'It has to come home!' City businesses bank on World Cup success

Bosses are keeping their fingers crossed that the World Cup will bring an injection of spending to the high street this winter.

Businesses are looking forward to seeing Gareth Southgate's England team progress into the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With the tournament unusually taking place in the winter, traders will be faced with the prospect of balancing both Christmas and the carnival of footie.

Amber Clarke, who works on the Watch Repairs market stall, said flags for football nations are very popular during major tournaments.

Football scarves lined up at the Watch Repairs market stall in Norwich city centre - Credit: Ben Hardy

She added: "We will have flags and bunting up for the whole tournament. It helps if England do well.

"When England reached the final of the Euro 2020 we sold out of car flags."

The Murderers pub in Timberhill will have a brass band playing during England matches.

And the windows of the boozer will be painted for both the World Cup and Christmas.

Landlord, Phil Cutter, said: "This will be my ninth World Cup here and the more chance England will progress, the more people will come to watch it - including neutrals.

Philip Cutter, landlord of the Murderers - Credit: Archant

"We are busy building up to Christmas anyway so this period will be extra busy which is great, but we can only fill the pub once.

"People will always spend money to come out and watch England play in a tournament."

England manager Gareth Southgate a goal during Euro 2020. The World Cup could help businesses at a challenging time - Credit: PA

Stefan Gurney, executive director of the Norwich Business Improvement District Management, said: "Being in Qatar is a bit more removed from the Euros being played in Europe but there is a real boost for business if England do well.

"The discretionary spend will come with it and everyone will see the residual impact of that."

But Candy Richards, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, warned: "With the World Cup just weeks away, for those pubs that screen sports, there is uncertainty about whether people will venture out to watch the matches or whether they will stay at home to save money.

Candy Richards, East Anglia development manager for Federation of Small Businesses - Credit: Federation of Small Businesses

"It's an event that would usually encourage people out into our city’s pubs and clubs, but with inflation at a record high, footfall may not reach levels the hospitality sector hopes for."