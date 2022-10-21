'It has to come home!' City businesses bank on World Cup success
- Credit: Archant
Bosses are keeping their fingers crossed that the World Cup will bring an injection of spending to the high street this winter.
Businesses are looking forward to seeing Gareth Southgate's England team progress into the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
With the tournament unusually taking place in the winter, traders will be faced with the prospect of balancing both Christmas and the carnival of footie.
Amber Clarke, who works on the Watch Repairs market stall, said flags for football nations are very popular during major tournaments.
She added: "We will have flags and bunting up for the whole tournament. It helps if England do well.
"When England reached the final of the Euro 2020 we sold out of car flags."
The Murderers pub in Timberhill will have a brass band playing during England matches.
And the windows of the boozer will be painted for both the World Cup and Christmas.
Landlord, Phil Cutter, said: "This will be my ninth World Cup here and the more chance England will progress, the more people will come to watch it - including neutrals.
"We are busy building up to Christmas anyway so this period will be extra busy which is great, but we can only fill the pub once.
Most Read
- 1 Why was a British Airways plane circling over Norwich?
- 2 NR3 road in Norwich closed due to crash
- 3 Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures
- 4 Couple waiting for council home have lived in car for SEVEN months
- 5 Boa constrictor rescued after being found in city park
- 6 Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31
- 7 Tea room reopens with new menu in popular antiques emporium
- 8 Crash in multi-storey car park causes delays in city centre
- 9 Norfolk village bridge to close after being damaged by vehicle
- 10 'Incredibly rare' bats believed to be found at park earmarked for homes
"People will always spend money to come out and watch England play in a tournament."
Stefan Gurney, executive director of the Norwich Business Improvement District Management, said: "Being in Qatar is a bit more removed from the Euros being played in Europe but there is a real boost for business if England do well.
"The discretionary spend will come with it and everyone will see the residual impact of that."
But Candy Richards, development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses, warned: "With the World Cup just weeks away, for those pubs that screen sports, there is uncertainty about whether people will venture out to watch the matches or whether they will stay at home to save money.
"It's an event that would usually encourage people out into our city’s pubs and clubs, but with inflation at a record high, footfall may not reach levels the hospitality sector hopes for."