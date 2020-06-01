Queues outside Norwich IKEA as store reopens
PUBLISHED: 15:45 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 01 June 2020
Norfolk shoppers were keen to get their hands on furniture bargains today as IKEA reopened stores across the UK.
People queued at the order and collection store in Norwich’s Sweet Briar Retail Park while observing social distancing guidelines.
Although a handful of people gathered at the store the scenes were mitigated in comparison to other parts of the country.
In Wembley a five-mile long queue formed outside the store, and in Wednesbury visitor traffic started piling up at 5:45am.
Bosses had previously asked shoppers to “come prepared with ready-made lists and own bags” for the reopening.
Extra hand sanitiser and more deep cleans of bags, trolleys, bathrooms, equipment and touchscreens will also take place.
Cash is not being accepted, with all payments by card or contactless device only, and customers should avoid travelling to stores just to process refunds because Ikea says it has a 365-day returns policy.
