Queues outside Norwich IKEA as store reopens

Shoppers queue outside IKEA in Norwich, which reopened today. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Norfolk shoppers were keen to get their hands on furniture bargains today as IKEA reopened stores across the UK.

IKEA in Sweet Briar Road reopened today. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN IKEA in Sweet Briar Road reopened today. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

People queued at the order and collection store in Norwich’s Sweet Briar Retail Park while observing social distancing guidelines.

Although a handful of people gathered at the store the scenes were mitigated in comparison to other parts of the country.

Ikea Norwich store re opening after the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Ikea Norwich store re opening after the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In Wembley a five-mile long queue formed outside the store, and in Wednesbury visitor traffic started piling up at 5:45am.

Bosses had previously asked shoppers to “come prepared with ready-made lists and own bags” for the reopening.

Extra hand sanitiser and more deep cleans of bags, trolleys, bathrooms, equipment and touchscreens will also take place.

Cash is not being accepted, with all payments by card or contactless device only, and customers should avoid travelling to stores just to process refunds because Ikea says it has a 365-day returns policy.