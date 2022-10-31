Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Former pop-up shop to open permanent store in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:44 AM October 31, 2022
Chantry Place has announced the return of its student night on Thursday, October 6

A new store is preparing to open in Chantry Place - Credit: Chantry Place

A shop which had operated as a pop-up in Norwich is preparing to open a permanent store in the city.

Mobile phone repair specialists iCrack will open its new shop in Chantry Place on Thursday, November 10, and will sell new and pre-owned phones and tablets.

The store will also offer tablet and phone repairs, as well as selling phone accessories such as headphones, phone and tablet cases, travel essentials and chargers.

The new iCrack store in Chantry Place

The new iCrack store in Chantry Place - Credit: iCrack

Javed Afzal, store manager, said: “We were in Chantry Place two years ago as a pop-up and are looking forward to returning in a new unit with our wide range of products and fantastic service from our team.

"We pride ourselves on the quality of our repairs and the services we offer, returning phones and other devices to a good working condition.”

The new iCrack store in Chantry Place

The new iCrack store in Chantry Place - Credit: iCrack

The new store will be located on the ground floor opposite Flying Tiger.

Chantry Place general manager Paul McCarthy, added: “iCrack has been a pop-up at two different locations so it’s great to welcome them back as a permanent store and the offer they bring them.  

"Chantry Place is in a very strong retail position with incredible brands wanting to join our line-up and trade in the centre, more of which we’ll be able to share in the next couple of weeks.”

