New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:49 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 09 August 2020

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Archant

A new supermarket is set to open in Norwich next month.

The Food Warehouse is due to open a new store in Hall Road on Tuesday, September 8.

The brand is part of the Iceland Foods group and the new Norwich store will be the latest in the latest to open in Norfolk, following Great Yarmouth, Thetford, King’s Lynn and Lowestoft.

Billed as bringing back the trend of ‘the weekly shop’, The Food Warehouse states it tries to help customers to save money with a basic set up while still offering “all the brands you would expect from a supermarket plus the brands you wouldn’t”.

Food Warehouses are open to the general public as well as trade offering shoppers a wholesale experience, without any membership required.

The new opening will be the latest supermaket in the Hall Road area, joining the likes of Aldi and Asda.

