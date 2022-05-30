Landlord retires after running NR3 pub for 35 years

A city landlord is calling time at the pub he has run for almost 35 years.

Ian Warren will leave The Angel Gardens in NR3's Angel Road today (May 30) after 50 years in the pub industry, saying he had been planning to retire for "some months now".

Mr Warren saw his last day in charge of the pub yesterday (May 29) and The Angel Gardens is now closed to allow him to move out before the new operators arrive.

He said: "It's great news, I'm 70 now so I'm looking forward to moving on, obviously it was great to find a new owner straight away so the pub will only close for one day.

The Angel Gardens. Photo: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

"We're moving the last bits out today in order to prepare for them."

Due to not having time to organise a leaving do, Mr Warren will be holding a party at the pub on Saturday, June 18, from 4pm.

Music will be performed by Terry Adams, who was the first act to play the pub under Mr Warren's ownership, from 5pm to 8pm.

Taking to Facebook to announce his departure Mr Warren added: "After much soul searching, deliberation and with a heavy heart, I have decided to retire from the hospitality trade and sell my much-loved pub, The Angel Gardens.

"After almost 50 years in the industry with almost 35 of them at the Angel and having been through many recessions and a pandemic and still come through it all, I have decided to call it a day.

"I would like to thank all my customers, past and present, who without them I certainly would not have been here for nearly 35 years, and all the teams who have competed and still do play here.

"Special thanks to the many members of staff who have supported me through the years, hopefully they will remain to ensure a smooth takeover for you."