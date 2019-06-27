Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norwich

The cost of the average house in one Norwich neighbourhood has increased more than almost anywhere else around the country over the last decade.

According to new figures, the price of a home in the area around Colman Road, Elizabeth Fry Road and De Hague Road has increased by 211pc since 2008.

Then, the average house cost £105,575, but it had increased to £328,728 by the end of last year, putting it among the most expensive neighbourhoods in the city.

The increase is the biggest around Norfolk, and in the top 10 around the country outside London.

Roger Ryan, Norwich city councillor for the area, said he wasn't surprised, and that it was a popular up and coming area.

"It is a great place to live," he said. "Its location is brilliant for being on the outskirts of Norwich but also on the edge of the city centre. We have a park on the doorstep, good transport links and it's easy to get to the UEA."

The area is also becoming more popular among students, something shared with other increasingly expensive areas.

In the South Park Avenue and Buckingham Road area, the average price has risen by 90pc up to £275,516, while in the Jessop Road area it has done so by 69pc, up to £326,286.

Nearer the city centre, King Street and Mountergate homes have increased in value.

Last year, the most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home sat along a main route out of the city, and near good schools.

The most costly area was around Eaton Rise, near the A11 and City of Norwich School, where the average house cost £453,960.

Secondly was at Mount Pleasant, again near Newmarket Road and Norwich High School for Girls, at £417,358.

Greenways, off Newmarket Road, and the Colman Road and Elizabeth Fry road area were all among the most expensive areas.

At the other end of the scale, the cheapest neighbourhood in 2018 was the Springbank and Cavell Road area, at £152,676, and the Romany Road and Gertrude Road area, at £156,086.

Meanwhile, expanding villages on the edge of Norwich have seen some of the most growth in Norfolk. In Coltishall, average house prices rose 127pc, Stoke Holy Cross did so by 110pc, and 94pc in Surlingham.

Figures skew results for one street

While average property prices dropped over the decade in some parts in Norfolk, in Norwich costs have risen in almost every neighbourhood.

The figures showed that in the Munnings Road and Barclay Road area of Heartsease the average house price dropped by 28pc, from £220,714 to £158,889, the largest decline in Norfolk.

But Land Registry information reveals that in 2008, one large house along Munnings Road - which has since been split into several properties - was sold for £740,000.

The high sum skews the results and, when taken into account, brings the average house price for the area in 2008 back down to £134,000.

Other, smaller, drops were noted elsewhere, including 10pc in the Norvic Drive area of Unthank Road, down to £279,593, and 7pc in the George Pope Road area, down to £181,262.

In the Midland Street area of Dereham Road, prices remained largely unchanged one decade on.