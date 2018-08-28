Homes in Norfolk rise in price by almost 6%

The value of housing stock in Norfolk has risen and by more than the national average, new analysis has shown. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Homes in Broadland went up last year by a staggering 5.8%, despite fears of a Brexit slow-down

House prices saw a pre-festive rise of 5.8% in the Broadland area in November with increases across the entire county, new price data reveals today.

After Broadland, came North Norfolk, South Norfolk, Great Yarmouth and Norwich where homes went up in price by 4.6%, 4%, 3.7% and 3.6% respectively. The lowest area was King’s Lynn and West Norfolk but homes still rose in price, by 2.1%

Homes did not rise as much across the border where the Suffolk Coastal area saw the highest rise of 3.4% with Waveney at 1.9%, according to the data by the Land Registry.

The figures for November just published comes as the value of housing stock in Norfolk and Suffolk out-performed the national average, growing by 5.1% and 3.8% in 2018 despite Brexit fears.

This equates to a rise of £4.5billion and £3.1billion respectively. In Norfolk the total value of housing stock now stands at £93.4billion and in Suffolk, £86.5billion.

North Norfolk saw the highest percentage increase, followed by Broadland, South Norfolk and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

Suffolk Coastal saw the highest percentage increase, followed by Waveney, Mid Suffolk and St Edmundsbury in Suffolk.

In the East of England as a whole, housing stock value, which takes into account house price fluctuation, the split between investor and owner occupiers and how much new housing has been built, reached £810billion – a rise of 3%, according to the latest research by Savills.

Louis de Soissons, head of the residential team at Savills Norwich office, said: “The Norfolk property market has remained relatively robust.

“Demand has been constant and we ended 2018 on a very positive note. The core reasons for moving to the county – great schools, connectivity to London and a more relaxed way of life – have outweighed any wider concerns.

“In the short term we expect the market to remain price sensitive as negotiations to leave the EU continue, with consumer sentiment likely to ebb and flow with the news agenda.

“However once a deal is reached we would expect to see a degree of confidence return and support price growth. For the East of England, we are anticipating that house prices will remain flat over the course of 2019. This compares to a fall of 2% which we have forecast for London and 1.5% growth across the UK as a whole.

“Looking further ahead we are forecasting house price growth of 9.3% in the East of England over the five years to 2023.”

The figures showed that overall UK housing stock value was up 2.7% in 2018, adding £190billion to hit a record £7.3trillion.

For the first time in a decade gains came from the regional markets as London’s residential stock recorded a 1.5% fall because of stretched affordability and broader economic uncertainty.