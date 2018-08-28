Video

‘It is terribly sad for the whole of Norwich’: Staff plead with House of Fraser boss to save store

House of Fraser owner and Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club.

Staff at a doomed Norwich department store have written a letter pleading with its owner to reconsider the “devastating” decision to close it.

The letter, said to be “from the hearts of all the staff” at House of Fraser in Norwich, asks controversial businessman Mike Ashley – who saved the store chain from collapse in June in a £90m deal – to consider keeping their workplace open.

The Norwich store employs around 300 people, was the anchor tenant of Chapelfield shopping centre when it opened and is one of the retailer’s branches which still turns a profit.

Plans for its closure were revealed in a shock announcement in November, with March 2019 hinted at as a possible closing date.

The writer of the letter, who has worked with the company for more than a decade, said the staff were grateful to Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley for “generously” swooping into save the company from administration.

A staff member from House of Fraser at Intu Chapelfield in Norwich has penned a letter to Mike Ashley asking him to reconsider the store's closure.

But she said the closure of the Norwich store will be “life-changing” for many people and “terribly sad” for the city.

“The amounts of disappointed customers who come up to us every day saying how devastated they are we are closing is very sad,” she said.

“The loss which Chapelfield and [its owner] intu are going to have will be catastrophic in both footfall and revenue because so many people just come to Norwich for HOF.”

The writer, who works at House of Fraser in Chapelfield, says she has “loved working in such an amazing store with incredible people” and described the team in the beauty hall as “one big family”.

House of Fraser is set to close its Norwich store at Intu Chapelfield next spring.

She said customers visit the store from as far afield as Colchester and Bedford.

In the letter she said she “respected” Mr Ashley as a businessman, but added: “I just implore you please to just maybe somehow rethink about our closure of our home HOF as so many lives will be changed and affected and shopping will never quite be the same in Norwich.”

Chapelfield’s centre manager has hinted that the vacant House of Fraser unit could be redeveloped into a leisure or entertainment complex, similar to that which is being developed at Castle Mall in the city.

House of Fraser has been approached for comment.