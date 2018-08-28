Video

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

House of Fraser has confirmed the date which the doors of its Norwich anchor store in Chapelfield will close.

A spokesperson for House of Fraser confirmed that the company was “working towards” a closing date of February 23.

The spokesman added: “We are aiming to relocate staff to other stores where possible.”

However, they would not confirm how many staff would be affected by the closure.

It was revealed in November that House of Fraser was due to shut in the Norfolk shopping centre.

At the time, general manager of the mall Paul McCarthy said: “We have been advised today that House of Fraser at Intu Chapelfield will be closing next year as part of their national stores review. We have had a number of meetings with SportsDirect to try to agree terms.

“While we cannot discuss the detail, we have not been able to reach an agreement.”

Speculation over what will become of the multi-storey retail unit is rife, with many hoping for added leisure facilities.

Retail expert Adrian Fennell believes that the centre may need to split the unit into two to make it more attractive to potential suitors.

“I think they will have to go down the line of looking to put more than one store in there: one on the upper ground floor and one on the lower ground.”

The partner at property agents Roche Chartered Surveyors continued: “The market will dictate that the lower ground floor will go to one occupier, and the upper ground floor with the other retail floor above that will go to another occupier. There’s not enough frontage to split it any more.

“Otherwise you would be looking at reconfiguring the whole thing and putting in some sort of leisure aspect.”

