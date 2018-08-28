Travelodge in Brexit recruitment crisis

Travelodge is to target unemployed parents as it looks to address a Brexit recruitment crisis. Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant 2009 01603 772434

Brexit is causing a recruitment crisis at one of the UK’s largest hotel chain.

Travelodge is now targeting unemployed parents as it looks to address a decline in applicants from EU countries.

The hotels giant said it is launching a new hiring programme to help mother and fathers return to work as it prepares for life after Brexit, with the firm’s boss saying Travelodge can no longer wait for Theresa May’s government to come up with a plan.

Chief executive Peter Gowers added: “We’ve become more proactive. We can’t wait around like two men on a park bench waiting for Godot for the Government to decide what the post-Brexit machine is going to be.

“We are preparing in earnest for post-Brexit Britain. With thousands of new jobs to fill, we need more new colleagues than ever.”

Almost a third of Travelodge’s employees are from EU countries, but the firm has noticed a drop-off in applications from the bloc since the Brexit vote.