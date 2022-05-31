Free hot yoga sessions on offer at new Castle Quarter studio

A new hot yoga studio is opening in a Norwich leisure centre. Inset: Owners and operators Kelly Brown and Devon Boyd - Credit: Hotpod Yoga

Get ready to sweat this summer with a new hot yoga studio offering free taster sessions coming to Norwich.

Hotpod Yoga is opening in Castle Quarter next month offering its "one-of-a-kind" classes to all abilities.

Owned and operated by couple Kelly Brown and Devon Boyd, the studio is offering a "multi-sensory and immersive yoga experience like no other".

Miss Brown explained the hot yoga phenomenon is sweeping the nation, adding: "On entering our inflatable pod, your senses are greeted by a low purple hue, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents and our pièce de resistance - the 37-degree heat.

"We’re really aiming to offer something for everyone, whether that's an electrician struggling with back pain, best friends looking for an alternative way to get together on a Friday night or people who have enjoyed yoga for years and want to take their practice further."

The studio is currently being built with the owners searching for local yoga teachers.

Hotpod Yoga is opening this summer next to Moya Bubble Tea on floor two of Castle Quarter.

Taster sessions will take place on June 25 and 26 with free booking available online from June 1.

There is an optional donation of £5 which will be given to the charity Mind.