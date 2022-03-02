Owners of Brickmakers planning for 'smooth transition' to new tenants

The future of a beloved city music venue looks to be secure as plans are being laid to ensure a "smooth" change of hands to new owners.

It was announced on Monday, February 28 that the trio of landladies behind the Brickmakers in Sprowston Road - Charley South, Pam South and Emma Rose - would not be renewing their lease in January 2023 after 20 years.

A spokesman for Stonegate Pub Partners, which owns the site, said: “Charley, Pam and Emma at the Brickmakers have made the decision to not renew their lease when it comes to end at the start of 2023.

Landladies of The Brickmakers in Norwich, from left, Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South, who can now finally reopen the venue Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

"We would like to thank them for all their hard work and commitment over the last 20 years and wish them every success for the future.

“We are now looking ahead and putting a plan in place for the pub to ensure a smooth transition at the start of the new year.”

In the two decades that the trio have been at the helm, the Brickies has hosted a variety of musical greats - some who have catapulted to the heights of international success.

Landlady Charley South introduces the Brickmakers' new outside stage for their live music. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Landlady Charley South said: "I guess when we felt most proud was when we went to go and see 30 Seconds to Mars at the O2 Arena and You Me at Six were supporting.

"There were 20,000 people there, and the year before You Me at Six were on one of our stages. That's what it's all about."

Other famed artists to grace the stage include Suffolk-raised star Ed Sheeran.

The trio said after a bumpy time during the pandemic – which saw a campaign launched to raise funds to save the venue – it is time to hand over the reins.

The building was demolished and rebuilt in 1931, with the main band room that is known and loved by city folk added in 1937 before being extended with B2s as it is today.

Live music has been at the heart of the Sprowston Road venue since the 1970s, and was grown from just two nights a week to seven when taken over by the current landladies.