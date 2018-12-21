Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Hopes and Fears for 2019: Analysis on the skills and employment market

21 December, 2018 - 06:00
What can be done to improve the skills sector in Norfolk?

What can be done to improve the skills sector in Norfolk?

Archant

This week we’ll be hearing from experts across the county’s industries and sectors, asking them what their hopes and fears are for their business year ahead.

We’ve already heard from the property and small business economies, and today we have analysis from the skills and employment sector.

Analysis is provided by Richard Bridgman, OBE, of Warren Services and the New Anglia LEP Skills Board:

I and many others have spent a considerable amount of time this year putting a bid in excess of £20m to the Department of Education for an Institute of Technology.

We will know early next year if we go into the final stages, and by June if we have been successful.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk will benefit from this, with a Hub in Bury St Edmunds.

This project will go a long way to help our skills needs in New Anglia for years to come, based around STEM subjects.

Another avenue we are exploring is taking people from the job centre, some with little or no qualifications and training them.

Working with Haas machine tools, DWP, West Suffolk College, and Warren Services, we have put a programme together to train four claimants to be CNC setter Operators.

The first cohort finish this week having done 12 weeks training, the main requirement is for them to have the drive to learn and the right attitude.

It has been most successful and we are already selecting the next group. We believe this type of short intensive training can be used in many other areas.

We still find many businesses keep complaining about skill shortages, but are not prepared to do anything about it, and it really frustrates me. Unless they change they will die.

So my wish for 2019 is hopefully to get the green light for the EIoT, and battle on with skill shortages with inventive ways to meet these needs.

I also want to continue to encourage young people to take apprenticeships as a good alternative to University, but still have opportunity to go on and get a degree without incurring any debt.

I refuse to look negatively, and if companies are not prepared to help themselves so be it.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Video Take a look inside the newly-opened Britannia Gardens pub in Norwich

Scott Harnden, manager, left, Jodie Lovett, manager, middle, and Rachel Foh, supervisor, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

What Christmas is like for men behind bars in Norfolk

Around 650 men at HMP Bure will be celebrating Christmas without their families. Picture: Ben Kendall

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Updated Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Running column: It’s unrealistic to think you’re going to enjoy every run, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong running in somewhat sunnier conditions earlier this year. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Tettey approaching City milestone as key role under Farke continues

Alex Tettey has been a regular for the Canaries this season after signing a new contract Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hopes and Fears for 2019: Analysis on the skills and employment market

What can be done to improve the skills sector in Norfolk?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists