Homebase reopens garden centre at Longwater Next store

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:24 PM March 7, 2022
The Homebase garden centre has reopened at Next in Longwater Retail Park. 

Spruce up your wardrobe and your garden as Homebase reopens its garden centre at a Next store just outside Norwich.

It has reopened at the Next branch at Longwater Retail Park in time for spring, selling a range of plants and gardening products. 

The Next shop itself is set over two floors, with a huge clothing and homewares range.

Stephen Pitcher, Homebase director of trading for garden and seasonal, said: "We’re delighted to be bringing our garden centre in Norwich out of winter hibernation and to be able to serve the local community once again.

"Our partnership with Next makes it easier for customers to shop with us, and in perfect time for spring too.

“Whether you’re looking for a plant to brighten up a balcony or patio or you’re hoping to totally transform your outside space, we’ve got the products, inspiration and advice to help with any garden project.”

