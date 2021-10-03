Norwich-based drinks firm to deliver new autumnal cocktails to your door

Published: 10:28 AM October 3, 2021

After Eight - Creamy chocolate mint cocktail with chocolate vodka, chocolate liqueur, creme de menthe and Irish cream. Cocktails made and delivered to your door by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Tipsy Jar

The season of summery drinks in beer gardens may be over, but one drinks firm is offering a new autumnal cocktail menu delivered to your door.

After Eight, Autumn Fall and Dark & Stormy are some of the new delicious cocktail creations made by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar.

After deciding to pursue her passion for mixology full-time during lockdown, demand for Laura Whatling’s alcoholic tipples have continued to soar.

Laura Whatling, one half of Tipsy Jar, serving up one of their cocktails Picture: Tipsy Jar - Credit: Archant

Ms Whatling’s partner, Ellie Fennell, 25, who also helps out with the business said they have plenty of repeat customers who enjoy ordering bar-quality cocktails to their homes.

“Laura has come up with a new autumn menu,” said Ms Fennell. “Last year we had a few favourites, which people asked us to bring back.

“After Eight - which was popular last year – is a creamy chocolate mint cocktail with chocolate vodka, chocolate liqueur, creme de menthe and Irish cream.

Blackberry Margarita- British blackberries slowly reduced down with British honey to create a syrup, along with gold tequila, triple sec and lime. Cocktails made and delivered to your door by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Tipsy Jar

“We have also brought back Autumn Fall, which includes pumpkin spice, honey whisky liqueur, bourbon garnished with a cinnamon sugar stick.

“We have our normal cocktail menu but with the seasonal menu Laura can be a bit more experimental.”

Autumn Fall - Pumpkin spice, honey whisky liqueur, bourbon and garnished with cinnamon sugar stick. Cocktails made and delivered to your door by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Tipsy Jar

Other cocktails on the menu include the Dark & Stormy, Cold & Rainy and a Sloe Gin Forest Bramble – with a total of 10 to choose from. As well as their normal menu and non-alcoholic menu.

Despite the countries return to normality and bars reopening, Ms Fennell said people still enjoy having the choice to have cocktails delivered.

Autumn cocktails made and delivered to your door by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Tipsy Jar

After such a successful start to the business, the pair, from Sprowston, say they will soon have some exciting news to share.

Ms Fennell added: “We launched it last week with the first full week and they have gone down really well.

“We did wonder whether this would be viable out of lockdown but it definitely is. Whether people are still nervous or they just don’t fancy going out, you can still enjoy a nice cocktail from your home.

Sloe Gin Forest Bramble - rich mix of forest berries, sloe gin, London dry gin, blackberry syrup and blackcurrant liqueur. Cocktails made and delivered to your door by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Tipsy Jar

“This has been Laura’s full-time job since last summer, which is amazing. I’m incredibly proud of her.

“She is so creative it wasn’t a surprise that she has smashed it. She ran pubs and bars for years so it was only a matter of time before she would do it herself.”

Tipsy Jar deliver to homes in NR1 to NR14. To order you can visit their website, https://tipsyjar.co.uk/.

Pecan & Maple Old Fashioned - Maple syrup and slow roasted pecans, bourbon with a hint of Himalayan salt infused. Garnish with maple and cinnamon candied pecans. Cocktails made and delivered to your door by Norwich-based business Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Tipsy Jar



