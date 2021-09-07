Home Bargains announces changes to festive opening hours
- Credit: Archant
Home Bargains has announced changes to its festive opening hours this year which will affect stores nationwide.
The two Norwich stores will now be closed on Boxing Day and New Year's Day for the first time.
Bosses said they made the decision as a way of saying thank you to its employees for their hard work during the pandemic.
Home Bargains will also close early on Christmas Eve at 5pm, to give its staff extra time to spend with their family and friends over the festive period.
Home Bargains was classed as an 'essential' retailer, allowing it to stay open during lockdown periods.
Other retailers have announced similar plans for more store closures this year, including Morrisons, who announced it will be closed on Boxing Day.
Norwich has a Home Bargains store in Drayton Road and another in Hall Road to the south of the city.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation
- 2 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
- 3 People warned to avoid 'exceptionally busy' A&E department at N&N
- 4 Pub chain claims city boozer could shut if garden revamp is cancelled
- 5 Grandad tells of horror as masked raiders steal gold and holiday cash
- 6 Discarded tents and piles of rubbish left after Sundown
- 7 Single mum who found stabbed teen on her doorstep begs to move
- 8 Cyclist hit by car in Norwich
- 9 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 10 Pub once at epicentre of music scene set for demolition