Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Home Bargains announces changes to festive opening hours

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:25 PM September 7, 2021   
Home Bargains is opening a new store in Norwich in lockdown. Pic: supplied

Home Bargains will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year - Credit: Archant

Home Bargains has announced changes to its festive opening hours this year which will affect stores nationwide. 

The two Norwich stores will now be closed on Boxing Day and New Year's Day for the first time.

Bosses said they made the decision as a way of saying thank you to its employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

Home Bargains will also close early on Christmas Eve at 5pm, to give its staff extra time to spend with their family and friends over the festive period. 

Home Bargains was classed as an 'essential' retailer, allowing it to stay open during lockdown periods. 

Other retailers have announced similar plans for more store closures this year, including Morrisons, who announced it will be closed on Boxing Day. 

Norwich has a Home Bargains store in Drayton Road and another in Hall Road to the south of the city. 

Norwich News

