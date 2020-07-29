Search

Advanced search

Bowling alleys reopen – but customers need to wear their own shoes

PUBLISHED: 13:50 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 29 July 2020

Hollywood Bowl reopens on Saturday. Pic: Archant

Hollywood Bowl reopens on Saturday. Pic: Archant

Archant

Hollywood Bowl and Superbowl UK in Norwich both reopen at the weekend but players will have to wear gloves while aiming for a strike.

Hollywood Bowl in Norwich's Riverside. Pic: ArchantHollywood Bowl in Norwich's Riverside. Pic: Archant

Superbowl, in Castle Quarter, and Hollywood Bowl, in Wherry Road, Riverside, will be opening on Saturday after the government eased coronavirus restrictions.

It comes after Hollywood Bowl’s #BringBackBowling campaign urging Boris Johnson to reopen bowling alleys and protect 8,000 jobs.

You may also want to watch:

But there will be changes – Lanes are being reduced to adhere to social distancing, gloves will be provided to handle the balls and customers are to wear their own shoes while bowling.

MORE: ‘As hot as Majorca and easier to get home’: Tourism bosses celebrate staycation boom

Stephen Burns, chief executive at Hollywood Bowl Group said: “While it’s a little later than originally planned, we’re delighted to finally be able to open our centres again in England from August 1. The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority. Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.”

Amusement machines, as well as bar and diner seating, will be spaced appropriately and groups will be restricted to a maximum of six people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘If it wasn’t for the dog we wouldn’t be alive’ - Family’s terror as police probe arson

Firefighters and the police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, Norwich, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26. Picture: Staff

Video ‘It is time to grasp the nettle’ - Historic city pub to reopen on August bank holiday weekend

Philip Cutter the landlord at The Murdrers & Gardeners Arms in Norwich pictured in 2019. Picture: Neil Perry

Norfolk’s most wanted men: have you seen these criminals?

(left to right) Lee Cletheroe, Matthew Oarton, Johnny Wall are some of the men wanted by police in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Video Farke’s parting shot for City boys

Daniel Farke has the task of plotting Norwich City's Championship fightback after relegation from the Premier League Picture: PA

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Police investigation after arson attack at Norwich mosque

Police at the new mosque site in Aylsham Road Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Revealed: What historic city centre area could look like following £2.5m revamp

An artist's impression of what the revamp of Tombland will look like. Picture: Transport for Norwich

Wanted man arrested in Norwich

A man who was wanted on return to prison has been arrested in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘If it wasn’t for the dog we wouldn’t be alive’ - Family’s terror as police probe arson

Firefighters and the police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, Norwich, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26. Picture: Staff

Man admits murdering his estranged wife

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Major house builder can’t finish homes on time in face of £40 million losses

Taylor Wimpey expects to complete 40% fewer homes in 2020. Pic: Taylor Wimpey/Archant library