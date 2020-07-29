Bowling alleys reopen – but customers need to wear their own shoes
PUBLISHED: 13:50 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 29 July 2020
Archant
Hollywood Bowl and Superbowl UK in Norwich both reopen at the weekend but players will have to wear gloves while aiming for a strike.
Superbowl, in Castle Quarter, and Hollywood Bowl, in Wherry Road, Riverside, will be opening on Saturday after the government eased coronavirus restrictions.
It comes after Hollywood Bowl’s #BringBackBowling campaign urging Boris Johnson to reopen bowling alleys and protect 8,000 jobs.
But there will be changes – Lanes are being reduced to adhere to social distancing, gloves will be provided to handle the balls and customers are to wear their own shoes while bowling.
Stephen Burns, chief executive at Hollywood Bowl Group said: “While it’s a little later than originally planned, we’re delighted to finally be able to open our centres again in England from August 1. The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority. Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.”
Amusement machines, as well as bar and diner seating, will be spaced appropriately and groups will be restricted to a maximum of six people.
