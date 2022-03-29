Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Three fashion brands opening in Norwich shopping centre

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:39 AM March 29, 2022
Phase Eight is one of the fashion brands opening in Chantry Place Norwich.

Three big name fashion brands are set to open in a Norwich shopping centre.

Fashion retail group TFG London is bringing Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight to Chantry Place. 

Due to open in April, the womenswear brands will offer an extensive collection and be located on the upper ground floor close to H&M.

Hobbs is opening in Chantry Place. 

Spread across two levels, the store will also feature a styling suite.

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: “These three premium brands all bring something different to Chantry Place, appealing to a range of ages, tastes and offering choice for all occasions. 

"Our fashion offering is already strong with names like Zara, House of Fraser and Monsoon, and the opening of Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight compliments and strengthens this, and offers our shoppers even more choice.”

Whistles is coming soon to Chantry Place Norwich. 

TFG London is part of The Foschini Group Limited (TFG), a South African retail business.

It entered the UK market in 2015 and opened its first TFG store in December 2019.

