Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

HMV on the brink of administration with 2,200 jobs at risk

PUBLISHED: 09:52 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:00 28 December 2018

HMV in Chapelfield Mall. Photo: Bill Smith

HMV in Chapelfield Mall. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2006

Music store HMV could be the first high street casualty of 2019, as the retailer has announced it is on the brink of going into administration.

The group, which has stores in Norwich’s Chapelfield, as well as in King’s Lynn, has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators amid a cash crisis.

The store currently trades from 130 outlets, and employs more 2,200 members of staff.

This is not the first time HMV has hit the headlines in a crisis - having collapsed into administration in 2013 before being bought out by current owners Hilco.

KPMG is understood to be waiting o undertake the process, with an administration set to be announced as early as Friday.

The failure of another major high street name before the year is up would cap a miserable 12 months for the retail sector.

The likes of Poundworld, Toys’R’Us and Maplin have all gone bust this year, while heavyweights Marks & Spencer and Debenhams have announced plans to shutter hundreds of stores.

Several others - including Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory - have all issued profit warnings.

Traditional retailers have been battling the rise of online shopping, higher costs and low consumer confidence as shoppers rein in spending amid Brexit uncertainty.

KPMG and Hilco, which also owns Homebase, declined to comment.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Driver flees from police in suspected stolen car and passenger arrested for selling drugs

The car seized by police in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Reader letter: Who allowed the NDR to open leaving this potential death trap unprotected?

Cameras trained on Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Mum-of-two loses 3 stone for red carpet outfit

Nicola Chester (left) before her weight loss. Picture Nicola Chester.

Royals greet guests at Sandringham Christmas church service

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists