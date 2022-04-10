Greggs told to alter plans for huge new Norwich store

Greggs has submitted plans for the empty former Game store in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Plans by Greggs to open its biggest store in Norfolk have been put under a ‘holding objection’ over concerns about pavement tables and chairs.

The bakery chain wants to take over the prominent 1,700 sq ft unit formerly occupied by Game opposite its existing shop at the main entrance to Castle Quarter in Norwich.

It is also seeking the use of part of the pavement in both Back of the Inns and White Lion Street for outside diners.

However, in an objection lodged to the plans, council highways officials said tables and chairs will “obstruct the narrow Back of the Inns”.

The existing Greggs store opposite the planned new site in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

They have told the chain to alter its plans and warned they will also need to seek a pavement licence as well as planning permission.

Norwich City Council has not indicated when the planning application will be decided.

Greggs, which has 23 shops in Norfolk, nine of which are in Norwich, has previously said it was “unable to confirm anything” at present.

