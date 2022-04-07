9 of the highest paid jobs in Norwich right now
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Looking for a new job? Here's your opportunity.
These are some of the best paid roles in Norwich right now, according to job listing website Jobs24.
1. Financial Adviser
Company Advertising: REEF Recruitment
Salary: £45,000
An independent financial planning company is seeking a financial adviser to join the team.
Duties will include contacting clients and setting up meetings, conducting in-depth reviews of clients' financial circumstances and help customers understand the nature of their relationship to their finances.
2. Director of Communications
Company: National Parks
Salary: £41,592-£43,571
The UK National Parks communication team are looking for a senior manager to join its team in Norwich.
The role will require the individual to utilise their communications management experience, expertise and creative flair to implement strategies across communication channels.
3. Head of Engineering
Company: City College Norwich
Salary: £41,522-£44,839
An opportunity has arisen to lead and manage the engineering curriculum across all of City College Norwich campuses.
The ideal candidate should have strong leadership skills and the ability to motivate and inspire others while providing outstanding teaching to students.
4. Church Care and Development Manager
Company: Diocese of Norwich - Church of England
Salary: £38,043
The successful candidate will be responsible for leading work with church buildings and working closely with staff and stakeholders.
The candidate should be innovative and have good problem solving skills.
5. Senior Marketing Executive
Company Advertising: Holdich Recruitment
Salary: £35,000-£40,000
A senior marketing executive is required to drive a specialist manufacturing and wholesale company's marketing campaign forward.
Applicants will require at least two years campaign management and digital marketing experience and technical experience of Adobe creative suite, photoshop and utilising data from CRM systems.
6. Careers Adviser
Company: University of East Anglia
Salary: £34,304-£40,927
The UEA careers service are searching for a "highly-motivated professional" to help continue to develop support for students.
The successful candidate will be required to empower students to help improve their employability and career potential.
7. Purchasing Coordinator
Company Advertising: Holdich Recruitment
Salary: £30,000-£35,000
This role requires an individual who has previous purchasing experience from a "fast-paced" commercial business who can show a high level of analytical and quantitative skill.
Reporting to the head of supply chain at a specialist manufacturing and wholesale firm, the candidate will support operational requirements at getting the right price, from the right source to the right specification.
8. Plumbing and Domestic Gas Lecturer
Company: City College Norwich
Salary: £29,552-£35,298
The position at City College Norwich will require the person chosen to be responsible for the planning, delivery, assessment and moderation of courses within the plumbing and domestic gas sectors.
Applicants should hold at least a level three qualification in Plumbing, Building Regulations and ACS Domestic Natural Gas.
9. Outreach Project Officer
Company: University of East Anglia
Salary: £27,116-£33,309
A "motivated and passionate" team player with "excellent interpersonal skills" is required at the UEA.
The role will focus on the design, organisation and delivery of outreach initiatives for young people who are currently under represented within higher education.