Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

New high-end handmade shoe store opens in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:55 PM June 27, 2022
xxx_02_loakeshoemakers_norwich_jun22

The new team outside Loake Shoemakers in White Lion Street, Norwich - Credit: Loake Shoemakers

A new shoe store selling handmade footwear has opened in the city offering more than 100 styles.

Loake Shoemakers, which first opened in Kettering in 1880, has opened a shop on White Lion Street in a former Costa Coffee.

It stocks more than 120 Loake styles in sizes from six to 11 as well as a range of leather goods and accessories including matching belts and British-made socks.

The store is hosting an exclusive opening event on July 2 and 3.

xxx_01_loakeshoemakers_norwich_jun22

Loake stocks more than 100 styles of shoe as well as a range of accessories - Credit: Loake Shoemakers

Guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz while viewing the new season's collection as well as classic best-sellers.

Guests will also be able to enter a draw for the chance to win a Loake's Valet Box worth £135.

There will be 20pc off all accessories with any shoe purchase all weekend.

The new Loake store is open from 10am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_oldpostoffice_norwich_jun22

See inside 'stunning' flat overlooking Norwich Market

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Sunday Sessions at Norwich's Earlham Park Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Exclusive

Blanket ban: Standing room only for Simply Red fans

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The newly revamped Belle Bue pub on St Philips Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Food and Drink

Landlady 'hard at work' as city pub prepares for July reopening

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon