New high-end handmade shoe store opens in city centre

The new team outside Loake Shoemakers in White Lion Street, Norwich - Credit: Loake Shoemakers

A new shoe store selling handmade footwear has opened in the city offering more than 100 styles.

Loake Shoemakers, which first opened in Kettering in 1880, has opened a shop on White Lion Street in a former Costa Coffee.

It stocks more than 120 Loake styles in sizes from six to 11 as well as a range of leather goods and accessories including matching belts and British-made socks.

The store is hosting an exclusive opening event on July 2 and 3.

Loake stocks more than 100 styles of shoe as well as a range of accessories - Credit: Loake Shoemakers

Guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz while viewing the new season's collection as well as classic best-sellers.

Guests will also be able to enter a draw for the chance to win a Loake's Valet Box worth £135.

There will be 20pc off all accessories with any shoe purchase all weekend.

The new Loake store is open from 10am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.