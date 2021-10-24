'Great role model'-Norfolk carer scoops national award

Published: 1:12 PM October 24, 2021

A Norfolk carer has scooped a national caring title after being referred to by his manager as “a great role model.”

Lee Sharp, who works at Hethersett Hall Care Home, has been crowned National Dementia Care Champion in the Barchester Care Awards for 2021.

The award celebrate staff that have gone the extra mile in providing care for the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals throughout the UK.

Hethersett Hall Care Home. Picture: Courtesy of Hethersett Hall - Credit: Archant

More than 2,900 nominations were received in a variety of categories from Registered Nurse of the Year, Carer of the Year, Dementia Care Champion and Activities Co-ordinator of the Year.

Mr Sharp beat off the challenge of hundreds of nominees to be named Dementia Care Champion.

“I feel very humble to receive this award. I don’t see what I do as work. I do this job because of the enjoyment I get from seeing happy residents. If they are smiling it makes my day,” Mr Sharp said.

His win was announced at a national award ceremony and Hethersett Hall general manager Kerry Tidd paid tribute to Mr Sharp's work.

She said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is so proud of Lee who is an integral part of the home and a great role model for his team.

"His passion and dedication to the care and wellbeing of our residents is truly inspiring. At Barchester, we celebrate life and make sure the people we support do too.

"We do this by treating everyone as individuals, and always tailoring our services and support to meet their needs."

Hethersett Hall Care Home. Picture: Courtesy Hethersett Hall Care Home - Credit: Archant

Barchester’s chief executive officer, Dr Pete Calveley, has been named RoSPA’s Influencer of the Year for 2021 in recognition of his pioneering work in leading the call for mandatory vaccination for all care home staff which has resulted in a change in the law.

Barchester Healthcare has also received a RoSPA Health and Safety Award for the seventh consecutive year for its contribution to occupational health and safety in the healthcare sector.