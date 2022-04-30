Disused shed in Norwich to be turned into pottery studio with secret garden

James Wreford and Ned Davies are opening a pottery studio in Norwich. - Credit: Josh Pugh/Supplied

A new pottery studio is launching in Norwich later this year and it will offer classes, apprenticeships and a space for other creatives.

Helgate Pottery is set to open in September in 15 St Margarets Street, which overlooks Norwich Arts Centre and is hidden behind St Benedicts Street.

The shed was previously used as a DAB radio car fitting garage but has been vacant for a number of years.

Potter Ned Davies wants to offer apprenticeships to young people too. - Credit: Sophie Davidson

It will be run by potter Ned Davies, 30, and partner James Wreford, 31, who is an arts producer and plans to run exhibitions there too.

They are completely refurbishing the building and will be launching a Kickstarter campaign in May to fund the project.

As well as offering a range of classes and space for other potters, Mr Davies is planning to offer apprenticeships for young people.

They would also eventually like to get permission to offer coffees in its secret garden.

Speaking about the surge in popularity of pottery, Mr Davies said: "Since the pandemic people want to be in real spaces doing real things with real people - you can't do pottery over Zoom."

Keep up to date on Instagram @helgatepottery