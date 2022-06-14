Former GP surgery reopens as cafe serving breakfast baps

A former GP surgery has reopened and sells breakfast baps on Fridays and Saturdays - Credit: Janet Wyer / Helen Griffiths

A dilapidated doctor's surgery has been given a new lease of life having being converted into a bustling cafe serving up bacon baps and sausage sarnies.

The building in Rider Haggard Road, Heartsease, is used by St Francis Church and now sells hot drinks, cakes and breakfast sandwiches.

The initiative is called the Good News Café and was launched with the intention of being a cheerful new space for families to get together and have a chat.

Reverend Janet Wyer, who is the vicar at St Francis Church and runs the café, said: "This building is right in the heart of the Heartsease area.

Reverend Janet Wyer with her husband, David Wyer, at Good News Café in Heartsease. - Credit: Janet Wyer

"It's a lovely space so we thought it would be a great idea to set up a café for people to get together and have a chat."

The building also boasts a charity shop, called Ancient & Modern, as well the Heartsease Community Money Advice Centre.

Reverend Wyer added: "There's very little on the estate now to do so we wanted to try and offer some sort of facility that the area could enjoy.

"We're simply giving the Heartsease community a place they can sit and grab a drink or bite to eat."

Good News Café is located in Rider Haggard Road, Heartsease, just behind St Francis Church. - Credit: Helen Griffiths

Helen Griffiths, 29 from the Heartsease area, visited the new café while on maternity leave at the weekend.

She said: "It's a lovely place and a really great little café.

"It was very clean and bright.

"The food is reasonably priced - the bacon rolls in particular are to die for.

"The café also has a small shop where the proceeds go to help raise money for St Francis Church next door.

Helen Griffiths, 29 who lives in Heartsease, visited Good News Café over the weekend. - Credit: Helen Griffiths

"Everyone in there, including the reverend, is a delight to speak to and very friendly - I'll definitely be going back."

The café is currently only open Friday and Saturday from 10am to 12pm due to staffing but Reverend Wyer is hoping to increase its hours soon.

She said: "The vision is to have the place open more often during the week which we'll hopefully be able to do with more volunteers.

"I currently have a large presence in the café but it's great to meet lots of people."