Travel agents to open in Norwich with last-minute summer deals

Published: 11:34 AM August 11, 2021

Hays Travel will be moving into former gallery Rouge in Norwich and opening in a few weeks - Credit: Archant

People looking to book a last-minute holiday will be able to find some deals in a new Hays Travel branch opening in Norwich city centre.

Hays will be opening in a few weeks' time in the former Red Gallery in Orford Place, just off the city's Haymarket.

And the team is coming armed with deals such as three nights in New York for £599 and last-minute breaks for families of four from £1,000.

The team will be lead by branch manager Amanda Smith, who said: "We are pulling out all the stops to open the new store before the end of August so that our customers can come in and see us once more.

"We’ve still been very busy working from home while the shop was found and fitted - many people are booking now to get the best choice of destination, dates and prices.

You may also want to watch:

"We are booking holidays for this summer, late 2021 and 2022. And finding lots of our customers are spending a little bit more than usual treating themselves to upgrades in accommodation.



“We are selling lots of cruises and long haul destinations to America, the Far East and about half our bookings are short haul to Europe and the Mediterranean destinations."

Changes to travel restrictions in recent weeks have also seen bookings increase by 195pc compared to the previous five days.

Charlotte Hallam, regional sales manager for Hays, said: “We are really excited to be coming back to a prime city centre location.

"This is our largest branch in the division and it’s just the right time as people are booking and taking holidays again. I’m especially pleased as I look after a huge region but this branch is in my home patch.”

The team is currently made up of five people with four more jobs on offer.

The site is also hoping to take on an apprentice in the near future.

The news comes after Hays announced it was closing 89 of its 535 shops in January, having bought out 555 Thomas Cook shops after its collapse in 2019.