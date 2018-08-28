Video

Is the iPhone dead? Your views on the phone that changed the world

Have we finally fallen out of love with the iPhone? Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Has Apple’s iPhone lost its bite? After a drop in sales, we asked people what they really think of the phone that changed everything.

It appears people are finally falling out of love with the iPhone – citing cost, poor performance and better service from competitors.

It comes as Apple reportedly reduced production of its iPhones by 10%, with suppliers asked to make fewer of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models.

Apple also surprised fans by declaring earlier this week it would miss its first quarter revenue target of between $89bn to $93bn with expected revenues of $84bn.

Olly Lord, business development manager at Mobile Solutions based in Castle Mall, Norwich, said: “Popularity of phones goes in cycles and the iPhone has been around now for 10 years. We had the Nokia, then the Samsung ‘flip and slide’ then the Blackberry and now we’ve got new phones like the Huawei.

“We repair more iPhone 7s than any other phone and when you take it apart, it is very well constructed. However, it’s no surprise sales are down as the problem is there was a lot of difference between, say the iPhone 3G to the iPhone 5 but after the 6, they stagnated. It’s like driving a Mercedes or a BMW, the 2019 model isn’t really going to be very different from the 2018.”

Mr Lord, who repairs 700-800 iPhones a month, predicted new phones like the Chinese Huawei Mate 20 was becoming a strong competitor.

“I also predict wearables, like the Apple watch, which hasn’t been that popular, will be really big in the next one-three years,” he said.

This newspaper asked shoppers in Norwich “has the iPhone had its day?”

Christine Strak, 67, from Beccles. said: “I’ve never had an iPhone. I know youngsters love them and I like the effects you can get so maybe one day.”

Ken Urwin, 70, from Norwich, said: “I have a phone which has shortcomings which might be corrected by an iPhone. I use my phone for phoning and texting, that’s about it, occasionally a photograph, but my phone is not particularly good at that.

“I got this phone so it could connect to the internet if we went on a caravan holiday but we haven’t done that for years.”

Leban Mohamed, 18, from Ipswich, said: “It used to be the best phone you could have but the iPhone isn’t really worth the price.”

Anna Urwin, 70, said: “I don’t think one phone can do everything, the one I use opens and closes, it makes phone calls and takes very rudimentary photographs and to be honest that is all I want it for.”