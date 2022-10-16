Street food vendor bids farewell to NR3 pub after more than two years

Harry's Soul Train street food van has now got a new home at The Whalebone pub in Norwich, pictured L-R are Donna Newby, Harry Ward and Marc Ward with Stephen Fiske from The Whalebone Picture: Contributed - Credit: Archant

A popular street food vendor which has been pitched outside an NR3 pub for the last two years has served its last burger at the site.

Harry's Soul Train bid farewell to its customers at the Whalebone pub in Magdalen Road on Saturday, October 15.

The decision has been made by owners Donna Newby and Marc Ward as they focus on their restaurant - Harry's Soul Station - which opened in NR2's Adelaide Street just five months ago.

But the couple said they wouldn't be where they are now without the support of Stephen Fiske and Mike Lorenz at The Whalebone and their NR3 following.

Harry's Soul Station in Adelaide Street, Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Ms Newby said: "The past two years we have met some wonderful people serving outside the Whalebone Freehouse and have made lots of long-lasting friends.

"We started our train journey in June of 2020, in the full front of the pandemic, and joined the pub in September that same year.

"We have had a good run but now we have now decided to leave this great spot to concentrate on new upcoming opportunities, and to grow our restaurant Harry’s Soul Station.

"We are very grateful for our time at the Whalebone. It has been a pleasure working with them."

Harry's Soul Station opens in Norwich - pictured are Molly, Marc Ward, Donna Newby and Keira. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

It comes as business at Harry's Soul Station - named after Ms Newby and Mr Ward's son and young chef Harry - has "really taken off".

The restaurant's wings Wednesdays have also been "going mad", with tables being booked up far in advance.

Ms Newby said: "The Wednesday before last we served 1,740 wings in one night. It was mad.

"Marc has definitely got a talent for kicking out very tasty good quality food.

"Harry is also working full-time in the restaurant now that he won't be outside the Whalebone."

Food from Harry's Soul Train. - Credit: Harry's Soul Train

For those who still want to get their hands on Harry's ribs, burgers, tacos or wings, his Soul Station grub is available for collection or delivery, by Norwich Urban Collective, in NR1, NR2 and NR3.























