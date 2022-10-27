City burger joint announces closure
- Credit: Archant
A city burger joint will close its doors for the final time this weekend.
Harry's bar and restaurant in Chapelfield Gardens has announced its closure after nearly four years at the former Pedro's site.
The firm, owned by local businessman Andre Serruys and run by his daughter Annie Serruys, revealed the news on social media on Wednesday, October 26.
A statement on Facebook and Instagram said: "Harry’s team wants to give a big thanks to all our lovely customers and regulars for making our time here at Harry’s an enjoyable one.
"This Saturday will be Harry’s last day open as we are unfortunately closing our doors.
"It has been a crazy three, nearly four, years but we feel as if it’s right to close. We are sorry to our customers and hope you can understand.
"We are hoping to make this last weekend a busy one.
"We especially want to give a huge thanks to all our staff who have made Harry’s what it is."
Harry's was contacted for comment.