Harry Potter-themed city shop launches Halloween scavenger hunt

A popular shop brimming with mysterious and magical wares will host a one-off event to mark its first Halloween.

Norwich Cauldron, which sells a range of Harry Potter-themed items, is based in Magdalen Street.

Co-owner, Rachel Watkins, said: "We can't wait to celebrate our first Halloween and we'll be marking it with a scavenger trail around the area for one night only.

Norwich Cauldron is located in Magdalen Street - Credit: Norwich Cauldron

"From 4pm to 8pm on Monday, October 31, people can collect a trail map from the shop which will lead them around popular trick or treating spots.

"Using a series of creepy clues participants will collect letters to solve a magical mystery.

"If they bring their completed trail map back to Norwich Cauldron before 8pm they'll be rewarded with a treat or trick of their choice."

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron in Magdalen Street in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Norwich Cauldron will also be selling gruesome gifts and magical merchandise during that time.

Rachel added: "We've always loved putting on a jaw-dropping displays.

"So we're hoping that the activities at the shop will bring even more magic and excitement for people all over Norwich."