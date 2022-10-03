Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Harry Potter-themed city shop launches Halloween scavenger hunt

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:03 AM October 3, 2022
Harry Potter-themed shop, Norwich Cauldron, is holding a one night only Halloween event

Harry Potter-themed shop, Norwich Cauldron, is holding a one-off Halloween event - Credit: Norwich Cauldron

A popular shop brimming with mysterious and magical wares will host a one-off event to mark its first Halloween. 

Norwich Cauldron, which sells a range of Harry Potter-themed items, is based in Magdalen Street.

Co-owner, Rachel Watkins, said: "We can't wait to celebrate our first Halloween and we'll be marking it with a scavenger trail around the area for one night only.

Norwich Cauldron is located in Magdalen Street

Norwich Cauldron is located in Magdalen Street - Credit: Norwich Cauldron

"From 4pm to 8pm on Monday, October 31, people can collect a trail map from the shop which will lead them around popular trick or treating spots.

"Using a series of creepy clues participants will collect letters to solve a magical mystery. 

"If they bring their completed trail map back to Norwich Cauldron before 8pm they'll be rewarded with a treat or trick of their choice."

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron on Magdalen Street in Norwich. Picture:

Rachel Watkins and Stephen Knock, owners of Norwich Cauldron in Magdalen Street in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Norwich Cauldron will also be selling gruesome gifts and magical merchandise during that time.

Rachel added: "We've always loved putting on a jaw-dropping displays.

"So we're hoping that the activities at the shop will bring even more magic and excitement for people all over Norwich."

Norwich Cauldron will be selling gruesome gifts and magical merchandise from 4pm to 8pm on October 31

Norwich Cauldron will be selling gruesome gifts and magical merchandise from 4pm to 8pm on October 31 - Credit: Norwich Cauldron

