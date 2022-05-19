Fashion boutique to shut with FOUR MONTH closing down sale

Trisha Christianson of Hannah Rose Boutique is retiring after running Hannah Rose Boutique in Magdalen Street for six years - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The owner of a Magdalen Street boutique is preparing to bid farewell to her loyal customers as she readies herself for retirement.

Trisha Christianson, who opened Hannah Rose Boutique six years ago, will shut up shop later this year.

The Wickmere-born woman - who now lives in Aylsham - worked in the bicycle trade for more than 35 years before selling her previous shop, Aylsham Cycles, after 15 years.

She set up Hannah Rose in 2016.

When naming her fashion emporium, she took inspiration from the middle names of both her mother and grandmother to create her brand.

The 65-year-old said: "I set up the boutique because I'd been self-employed for a number of years. I decided to have a change of career when I was around 60.

"I really enjoy fashion and jewellery. I've been very lucky to be surrounded by lovely people around here.

"I really appreciate my regular customers. I've had - and still have - a lovely community of people who regularly pop in.

"I don't know what I'll do with my retirement but there's always lots to do. I might work again - I don't know yet.

"I've worked for 50 years. I've always worked full-time ever since I left school. All I can say is I won't be doing nothing, I'm not that type."

And with no intention of fully slowing down, self-proclaimed workout-fanatic Trisha looks forward to spending more time in the gym when she shuts up her Magdalen Street shop.

But before then she intends to keep new eye-catching garments, handbags, jewellery and accessories coming through her doors for customers both old and new to get their hands on.

"As well as selling off what's here I'll be replenishing stock all the time. I'm getting new things in all the while," she added.

Trisha's closing down sale covers both existing and incoming stock with fans of the store in for a bargain in the four months ahead of her September 30 closing date.

She explained: "Everything is reduced. New stuff will be at special offer and reduced prices."