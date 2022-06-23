Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

'Vegan fast food heaven' heading to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:59 PM June 23, 2022
Hank's Dirty has announced plans to open in Norwich at a secret location yet to be unveiled 

Hank's Dirty has announced plans to open in Norwich at a secret location yet to be unveiled - Credit: Hank's Dirty

People looking for a meat-free fast food fix in the city are in luck as a new vegan burger joint is set to open.

Hank's Dirty has announced plans to open in Norwich, bringing another addition to the growing number of vegan eateries here. 

The location of the new restaurant remains a secret but it will be part of a new street food venue opening soon.

A sneak peak of the food on offer at Hank's Dirty, a vegan fast food joint

A sneak peak of the food on offer at Hank's Dirty, a vegan fast food joint - Credit: Hank's Dirty

Norwich will be the fourth Hank's Dirty spot, alongside Ipswich, Colchester and Felixstowe, and the company is known for its burgers, kebabs and fried 'chicken'. 

Co-founder Geoffrey Bligh said: "Norwich already has a great vegan food scene and we love visiting the market and the other great restaurants on offer.

"We've wanted to open here for a while but we wanted to find the right place and this will suit us perfectly.

"Hank's Dirty is all about 'naughty food' everyone loves but may struggle to find when vegan.

"We are really looking forward to opening and becoming a part of the city's community."

Food and Drink
Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Fatso's has revealed it has closed its Riverside restaurant

Norwich Live News

Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The outdoor area at The Merchants of Spice II in Thorpe St Andrew. 

Food and Drink

Indian restaurant near Norwich reopens stunning outdoor space for summer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police said three people had been arrested for a mixture of drug offences and money laundering in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Three arrested after BMW stopped by police

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Paul Sinha visited The Rumsey Wells during a visit to Norwich

The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon