News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Hamleys toy shop opens in Norwich shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:26 AM September 18, 2021   
Hamleys toy shop has now opened at Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich. 

Hamleys toy shop has now opened at Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich. - Credit: Hamleys

The wait is finally over as Hamleys, the world's oldest toy shop, has opened its doors in Norwich.

The store opened today (September 18) at 9am in Chantry Place on the ground floor.

The first child at the door got to open the shop and choose a free gift, with the famous Hamleys bear greeting visitors throughout the day. 

There is lots to see and do when you visit Hamleys.

There is lots to see and do when you visit Hamleys. - Credit: Hamleys

Founded in 1760, the retailer features top brands, the latest toys and classic family favourites.

There are also sights to see, from flying drones to giant floating bubbles, plus Hamleys characters Ragdoll and Toy Soldier are often on hand to mingle with customers.

Hamleys flagship store is in Regent Street in London and there are smaller shops across the UK, including at Stansted Airport. 

Hamleys is the world's oldest toy shop and its flagship is in Regent Street in London. 

Hamleys is the world's oldest toy shop and its flagship is in Regent Street in London. - Credit: Hamleys

The latest opening times will be updated soon on the Chantry Place website. 

Other recent openings at the centre include H&M Home and restaurant The Real Greek. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich
  2. 2 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
  3. 3 'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding
  1. 4 To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
  2. 5 'We do everything correctly': Norwich takeaway handed one star hygiene rating
  3. 6 Former teacher who abused young boys handed 25-year sentence
  4. 7 Bus services to be cancelled and changed amid driver shortage
  5. 8 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
  6. 9 Diggers roll into village as work begins on 267 home development
  7. 10 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dergby, a former acrobat who is now homeless 

Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate carpark

Man found in city flat named at inquest

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemical

Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon