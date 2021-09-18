Hamleys toy shop opens in Norwich shopping centre
- Credit: Hamleys
The wait is finally over as Hamleys, the world's oldest toy shop, has opened its doors in Norwich.
The store opened today (September 18) at 9am in Chantry Place on the ground floor.
The first child at the door got to open the shop and choose a free gift, with the famous Hamleys bear greeting visitors throughout the day.
Founded in 1760, the retailer features top brands, the latest toys and classic family favourites.
There are also sights to see, from flying drones to giant floating bubbles, plus Hamleys characters Ragdoll and Toy Soldier are often on hand to mingle with customers.
Hamleys flagship store is in Regent Street in London and there are smaller shops across the UK, including at Stansted Airport.
The latest opening times will be updated soon on the Chantry Place website.
Other recent openings at the centre include H&M Home and restaurant The Real Greek.
