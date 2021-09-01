Published: 11:49 AM September 1, 2021

The world's oldest toy store is coming to Norwich - Credit: Hamleys

The world's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich, opening in Chantry Place.

Opening in September, the Hamleys store will be on the lower ground floor and will be 2,750 square feet of toys galore.

Customers will be able to do everything from purchasing a drone, to meeting Hamleys' regulars, Ragdoll and Toy Soldier.

The store will carry well-known brands like Hamley Bears, Barbie, and other favourites.

Hamleys will open in Chantry Place, Norwich, in September - Credit: Hamleys

There will be 10 jobs created by the new store.

Sumeet Yadav, chief executive officer at Hamleys owner, Reliance Brands Limited, said: “We are delighted to open at Chantry Place. Every visit to Hamleys is a reward in itself, the toy purchase is a bonus for the child. I am sure children will build lasting memories of fun and joy while adults will relive memories of their childhood.”

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: "We know that families will love the addition of globally recognised name, Hamleys, at Chantry Place, which will offer something new and exciting when they visit.”