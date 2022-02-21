Norwich Market stall closing after 50 years holding half price sale

Mother and son Debbie and Josh Worley at the Barry's of Norwich stall, which is closing after more than 50 years. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A Norwich Market stall closing this weekend after more than 50 years in business is holding a half price sale.

The shutters will be pulled down for good at Barry's of Norwich fabric stall this Saturday, February 26.

It is run by Debbie Worley, her son Josh and her mum Ann, and they have had the business since 2018.

They took it on after its original owner Barry Read retired, passing away not long after, who first opened it in 1968.

Barry Read first opened his fabric stall on Norwich Market in 1968. - Credit: Archant

For the final week, more than half the stock is half price, which includes pattered and plain cotton, stretch jersey and wool blend fabrics.

Mrs Worley said: "It is nice to do a sale for my regulars to thank them for their custom and give them a little bargain before bringing down the shutters."

They decided to close the stall due to the impact of Covid and more people now buying fabrics online.

Barry's of Norwich is open 10am until 3pm until Saturday.