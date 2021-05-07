Published: 8:55 AM May 7, 2021

The hair salon building in Cricket Ground Road, which is for sale. - Credit: Hammond Stratford

A building formerly used as a hairdressers on a Norwich street corner is for sale for £130,000.

The property in Cricket Ground Road, Lakenham, is ideal for a stylist looking for premises. But the agents state it could be converted back into a residential house, subject to planning permission.

The salon was once a post office and general store in 1912. It was occupied by Gemma Claire Hair but the owner has since relocated her business to Hethersett.

"I moved there in 1999 when I was 19 setting up Gemma Claire after training at John Oliver’s. I was there for 21 years only just moving out in August last year due to Covid to set up at home in Hethersett," she said.

The corner end terrace, which has a separate rented flat above, has ground floor retail space and a basement accessed by a feature spiral staircase. It also has a kitchenette and there is on-road parking close by.