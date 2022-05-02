First look inside as city's new gin emporium takes shape

Subscriber Exclusive

First look inside Gyre and Gimble at Unit 6 of the Royal Arcade with owners Craig and Rory - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

It's one of the most hotly anticipated bar openings in the city for years.

And now, city-founded Gyre and Gimble's second venue, a specialist gin making academy, is set to open in just just four week's time, further revitalising the Royal Arcade.

Gyre and Gimble will unveiling its new unit at the end of May ahead of its official June 11 launch date - on World Gin Day.

Owners Rory Smith and Craig Allison are spending around £30,000 on refurbing their new unit, kitting it out with top-of-the-range distilling equipment.

