A 24-hour Norwich gym has closed 'until safe for use'

PUBLISHED: 12:39 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 12 July 2019

The Gym in Norwich city centre. Photo: Ruth Lawes

The Gym in Norwich city centre. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A city centre gym has been forced to close temporarily following drainage problems nearby.

The Gym on Little London Street is normally open 24 hours a day but was closed on Friday morning because of an external drainage problem.

It will remain closed until the drainage problem is resolved.

The closure was announced on social media and customers were informed by email.

The Gym's Facebook post read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control we have had to close temporarily until the gym is safe for use.

"We are working to ensure this is as short as possible and will inform everyone when we re-open.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause."

Customers can use The Gym on Hall Road free of charge while the Little London Street gym is closed.

A spokesperson for The Gym Group added: "We are working to re-open it as soon as possible."

Most Read

Owner of Pedro's slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Green light paves way for new Iceland and Home Bargains stores in Norwich

Iceland and Home Bargains are looking to join Homebase in Hall Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heroin seized and two people arrested in Norwich drugs raid

Bowers Avenue in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View

Norfolk take-away firm fined more than £6,000 for hygiene offences

Egg shells and spilt spices were found discarded on a cooker top at Al-Haqq’s Kitchen in North Walsham. Photo: Google
