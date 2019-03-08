A 24-hour Norwich gym has closed 'until safe for use'

A city centre gym has been forced to close temporarily following drainage problems nearby.

The Gym on Little London Street is normally open 24 hours a day but was closed on Friday morning because of an external drainage problem.

It will remain closed until the drainage problem is resolved.

The closure was announced on social media and customers were informed by email.

The Gym's Facebook post read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control we have had to close temporarily until the gym is safe for use.

"We are working to ensure this is as short as possible and will inform everyone when we re-open.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause."

Customers can use The Gym on Hall Road free of charge while the Little London Street gym is closed.

A spokesperson for The Gym Group added: "We are working to re-open it as soon as possible."