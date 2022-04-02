Former city library boarded up as sale moves closer

Subscriber Exclusive

The former library in Norwich is boarded up ahead of a contract being finalised. Pictured inset is commercial surveyor Anna Smith from Brown & Co - Credit: Archant/Brown & Co

A mystery buyer is edging closer to a deal which will see the city centre's former library being occupied for the first time in months.

The Guildhall Hill property - which also used to be run as a restaurant for 13 years - is currently boarded up.

Homeless people had previously been seen sleeping in the doorway of the site, which is lined with neoclassical-style columns.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.