Former city library boarded up as deal moves closer
Published: 9:40 AM April 2, 2022
Updated: 11:03 AM April 4, 2022
- Credit: Archant/Brown & Co
A mystery business is edging closer to a deal which will see the city centre's former library being occupied for the first time in months.
The Guildhall Hill property - which also used to be run as a restaurant for 13 years - is currently boarded up.
Homeless people had previously been seen sleeping in the doorway of the site, which is lined with neoclassical-style columns.
