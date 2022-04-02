Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Former city library boarded up as deal moves closer

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:40 AM April 2, 2022
Updated: 11:03 AM April 4, 2022
The former library in Norwich is boarded up ahead of a contract being finalised.

The former library in Norwich is boarded up ahead of a contract being finalised. Pictured inset is commercial surveyor Anna Smith from Brown & Co - Credit: Archant/Brown & Co

A mystery business is edging closer to a deal which will see the city centre's former library being occupied for the first time in months. 

The Guildhall Hill property - which also used to be run as a restaurant for 13 years - is currently boarded up. 

Homeless people had previously been seen sleeping in the doorway of the site, which is lined with neoclassical-style columns. 

