City chip shop still waiting to learn if building is sinking

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:32 PM July 14, 2022
The scaffolding up on the Grosvenor Fish Bar, and the old Birdcage building, due to Pottergate sinki

The scaffolding up on the Grosvenor Fish Bar - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A city chippy is still waiting to find out if it is sinking as engineers await approval to begin investigations.

Scaffolding was hastily put up around Grosvenor Fish Bar last week to be "better safe than sorry" as work started to fix structural issues.

But the owners of the busy restaurant are still on tenterhooks as to whether the building could be affected by subsidence.

Owner Duane Dibartolomeo said: "Currently we still don't know anymore.

"The builders are waiting on approval from the council to begin exploratory work around the restaurant as this will involve digging up the pavement.

"Hopefully this can begin soon and by next week we will have a clearer idea of what is going on."

Passers-by would be forgiven for thinking the fish and chip shop was closed but the award-winning chippy had not seen any drop in custom.

Mr Dibartolomeo added: "Despite all the scaffolding it hasn't affected business.

"We thought it may have had an impact but we have still been busy as normal which is great."

