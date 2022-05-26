Is this fish and chip-themed afternoon tea the perfect Jubilee treat?
Eloise Sumner
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Royal fans can swap cake for clams courtesy of an under the sea high tea on offer in the Fine City.
Beloved chippy The Grosvenor Fish Bar in the Norwich Lanes has created an oceanic-themed snack selection to rival any combination of scones and sandwiches.
Owners Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta dreamt up the idea while on a trip to Amsterdam.
There they found a huge range of elaborate afternoon teas on offer but found they could only be ordered in advance.
Disappointed with coming away empty handed, the pair returned to Norwich and planned their own culinary extravaganza.
The briny bonanza includes a series of battered treats such as tiger prawns, clams and cod cheeks.
Duane, who is originally from the United States, explained: “A lot of the recipes were inspired by my mother.
Most Read
- 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 2 House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas
- 3 Sweet Briar Road 'still on track' to reopen by end of May
- 4 Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk
- 5 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless
- 6 £3,000 worth of beauty products stolen from Sainsbury's store
- 7 High-end boutique reopens in its former shop
- 8 We built this city: Meet the firm behind some of Norwich's famous landmarks
- 9 5 affordable homes for first-time buyers currently for sale in Norwich
- 10 Eight-bed detached house in NR3 up for auction for £300k
“When I came over here I was taken in by the sense of community you get at a good British chippy.
“The customer service you get in businesses like this is also fantastic so I wanted to have a go myself.”
Christian, on the other hand, was born into the profession and became a manager at one of his family-run sites aged just 14.
Of course, the pair couldn’t be approaching the Jubilee without wondering what the reigning monarch - known for her adoration of afternoon tea - would think of the twist to tradition.
Duane said: “I think the Queen would really enjoy the High Sea afternoon tea.
“I think that deep down she’s one of us – who doesn’t love fish and chips?”
He added: “If you want to get a taste of our menu, the High Sea afternoon tea has a little bit of everything. It's a great sharing thing.”
A high sea afternoon tea costs £15 for one and £29 for two.
And it is not the only uniquely-named dish on the menu with mussels from Brussels, bass with sass and waco tacos also proving customer favourites.
Duane said: “We're very cheesy with our jokes. They keep us entertained.
“We also have six homemade sauces which are so popular with our customers that we’re thinking about potting them up and selling them to take away.”
What are some other unusual Royal traditions?
The Duke of Wellington pays rent: Every year the Duke of Wellington pays a symbolic rent for his residence to the reigning monarch during an event called the Waterloo ceremony.
The event takes place on June 18 - which is the anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo - and takes place at Windsor Castle.
The Pricking Ceremony: This ceremony sees the Queen pick her new High Sheriffs every year.
The event takes place at Buckingham Palace and sees the monarch select the sheriffs by pricking their name from a list with a silver needle.
Tea drinking: Next time someone should find themselves at afternoon tea with the Queen, remember to only take sips from the same spot on the cup. This comes from the idea that if women wearing lipstick were to pick different spots, the rim would be covered in marks.
Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service - drawn from our archive. Find out more here.