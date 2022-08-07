Electric forecourt offers taste of the future with high-tech test drives

Those looking to make the switch away from petrol and diesel vehicles have been given a chance to test out the future of travel.

Gridserve's Norwich Electric Forecourt, based in Broadland Gate Business Park near Postwick, set up an electric vehicle (EV) awareness day on Saturday, August 6.

Emily Melville, assistant general manager at Gridserve's Norwich Electric Forecourt - Credit: Olgun Kordal

Those who turned up were treated to test drives in state-of-the-art electric cars, demo rides on electric bikes and a chance to better understand how to make the switch.

Emily Melville, assistant general manager at Norwich Electric Forecourt, said: "Our first EV awareness day at our Norwich Electric Forecourt site allowed us to show EV curious customers how easy the transition can be.

Electric cars being charged at the DC current charge point, up to 350kw, at the Gridserve forecourt at Postwick. - Credit: Archant 2022

"Our EV gurus were on hand to offer impartial, real-world advice with test drives and charging demonstrations.

"The Norwich Electric Forecourt is a true community hub where everyone is welcome and we are thrilled to be able to promote local sustainable businesses who share our vision for making an impact on climate change.

"This decade is crucial for climate action and it’s vital that we deliver the solutions that will move the needle on climate change.

Inside the Gridserve forecourt at Postwick. - Credit: Archant 2022

"The widespread switch to electric vehicles, powered by sustainable energy, is a key part of what’s needed.

"Giving drivers the confidence to switch to an electric vehicle and enabling a widespread transition away from fossil fuel vehicles is a central aim of our Electric Forecourts and EV awareness days."

The event started at 11am but was offering test drives from 9am and also included a tour of the Gridserve site - where there are 36 charging points alongside food and drink outlets - and a myth-busting session with one of the team.

Tesla cars being charged at the Gridserve forecourt at Postwick. - Credit: Archant 2022

Toddington Harper, chief executive of Gridserve, said: "Gridserve’s Norwich Electric Forecourt will prove there is another choice for drivers.

"We believe that the forecourt will become a catalyst for behaviour change in Norfolk, sparking an increase in uptake of clean electric vehicles.

Toddington Harper, chief executive of Gridserve said: “Gridserve’s Norwich electric forecourt will prove there is another choice for drivers." - Credit: Giles Christopher

"The Norwich electric forecourt is the sort of facility that people who are nervous about making the switch to electric vehicles are looking for.

"We hope that the people of Norwich, and indeed Norfolk, will now look at electric vehicles in a new light."