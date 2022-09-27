Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Greenery installed as Royal Arcade rejuvenation continues

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:49 AM September 27, 2022
Planters bursting with ivy-like greenery have been installed above shopfronts in the Royal Arcade

New greenery has been added above shop fronts in Norwich's Royal Arcade in the latest instalment of plans to regenerate the shopping thoroughfare.

The artificial nature of the ivy-like plants mean they will stay evergreen, luscious and bright all year around.

Norwich's Royal Arcade was built in 1899 and designed by famed city architect George Skipper

The Royal Arcade - built in 1899 and designed by renowned architect George Skipper - was bought by private owners in September last year for £3.4m, the identity of which has never been revealed.

Since the owners took over, new blood has started filling the once-empty units including Gyre and Gimble, Lauren Rose Interior Design, Juni & Co and Izola - with more still yet to be announced.

New brands have set up shop in the Royal Arcade since it was bought by mystery owners last September

Yalm foodhall - where Jamie's Italian once was - is set to open in November with kitchens including Eric's Pizza, taco bar Baha and ramen restaurant NXXDS.

More kitchens are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Greenery has been added to improve the aesthetic of the historic shopping precinct

Emily Thomson
Ben Hardy
Louisa Baldwin
