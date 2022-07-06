Country pub announces closure due to rising costs

The Green Man in Rackheath which has closed - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A family diner on the outskirts of the city has closed its doors because it cannot keep up with running costs.

The Green Man in Wroxham Road, Rackheath, has confirmed it has shut its doors for good.

The general manager at the site, which sold traditional pub classics, said: "We closed the Green Man two weeks ago.

"The rising prices of everything made it very difficult for us to run the business and cover all of our expenses.

"We had lots of loyal customers and wouldn't have survived without their support until now.

"Unfortunately the income was just not enough to cover the costs of the business."

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor

Fran Whymark, Conservative councillor for Rackheath on Norfolk County and Council and Broadland District Council, said: "It was very popular with families. It had a good carvery and served good family food.

"It is really sad because, particularly with the extension to Rackheath over the number of years, it is ideally placed for the thousands of houses that are going to be built on the other side of the road."

Outline plans from Taylor Wimpey have been put forward to Broadland for up to 3,850 homes on a 268-hectare plot known as GT16, off nearby Green Lane West, as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan.

The development would also include land for two primary schools, one secondary school, orchards, allotments, employment land and sports facilities.

Rackheath has almost 1,000 homes and more than 500 houses are being built in and around the village.

Mr Whymark, from Vera Road who has lived in Rackheath for over 20 years, added: "Pubs are central to communities. They are assets and great places for people to meet.

"The Green Man is a good-sized pub with a good-sized garden. I'd like to see someone coming in to rejuvenate it.

"It is difficult for pubs at the moment. People are tightening their belts."

The Green Man in Rackheath which has closed

The pub was once a 17th century coaching inn and sits on the edge of the Rackheath.

Mr Whymark said it was popular with US airmen from the nearby base during the Second World War.

Broadland district councillor Martin Murrell

Martin Murrell, another Conservative district councillor for Rackheath, said: "It is very disappointing for the local hospitality trade."

Rackheath has one remaining pub, the Sole and Heel in Salhouse Road.



