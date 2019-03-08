Search

Norwich pub up for national award

PUBLISHED: 17:26 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 08 July 2019

The Murderers is up for best sports pub in the Great British Pub Awards. Photo: Steve Adams

A Norwich local has been named a finalist in the Great British Pub Awards.

The Murderers, officially known as the Gardeners Arms, is up for best sports pub 2019 in the annual awards, which see hundreds of pubs across the country enter.

The Timberhill boozer, which had World Cup coverage even in the toilets last year, has made it through the first two rounds of judging and is now among the final six nominees.

Landlord Phil Cutter said: "We are delighted to have been recognised again for the continued investment we have made to make The Murderers the 'go to' destination for sports fans across the City.

"This is the eight nomination for best sports pub at the prestigious, Great British Pub Awards, in nine years, and hopefully this shows that we continue to innovate, and give our customers the very best live sports experience in the region."

The other finalists are Barratts Club in Northampton, Belushi's London Bridge, Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff, The Foundry in Aberdeen and The Sandon in Liverpool.

The award ceremony will take place on September 5 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Last month The Murderers got the green light for a new beer garden off Orford Hill, consisting of 10 tables and 30 chairs.

