Graffiti mural transforms Prince of Wales Road bar and takeaway

Published: 3:58 PM September 6, 2021

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Emily Thomson

An “eye-catching” graffiti mural has transformed the front of a Norwich bar and takeaway.

A pair of Norwich-based graffiti artists were commissioned to “go all out” and create signage for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road.

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Using a cherry picker the artists from Foie Gras spent all day on Friday September 3 spray painting the walls outside.

The quirky artwork is all part of owner Richard Chisnell’s vision to create a “standout” and “unique” location for drinkers in the city.

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Richard Chisnell

He also has plans to open a London underground themed club area downstairs.

Mr Chisnell opened Sherbet Lemon bar last month, which followed on from the success of his neighbouring pizza takeaway which opened the year before.

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Richard Chisnell

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I wanted new signage to make the bar and takeaway stand out, because a lot of people walk down Prince of Wales Road.

“I just let the boys go crazy. I wanted to go big, like you see in Camden in London. I am really happy with it.”

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Norwich-based graffiti artists Foie Gras were commissioned to create a mural for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Richard Chisnell is the owner of the Fat Fox Pizza Den and Sherbet Lemon bar on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Richard Chisnell

Graffiti paintings done by Norwich-based artists Foie Gras at the Sherbet Lemon on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Richard Chisnell

Graffiti paintings done by Norwich-based artists Foie Gras at the Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Richard Chisnell



