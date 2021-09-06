Graffiti mural transforms Prince of Wales Road bar and takeaway
- Credit: Emily Thomson
An “eye-catching” graffiti mural has transformed the front of a Norwich bar and takeaway.
A pair of Norwich-based graffiti artists were commissioned to “go all out” and create signage for the Sherbet Lemon and Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road.
Using a cherry picker the artists from Foie Gras spent all day on Friday September 3 spray painting the walls outside.
The quirky artwork is all part of owner Richard Chisnell’s vision to create a “standout” and “unique” location for drinkers in the city.
He also has plans to open a London underground themed club area downstairs.
Mr Chisnell opened Sherbet Lemon bar last month, which followed on from the success of his neighbouring pizza takeaway which opened the year before.
You may also want to watch:
He said: “I wanted new signage to make the bar and takeaway stand out, because a lot of people walk down Prince of Wales Road.
“I just let the boys go crazy. I wanted to go big, like you see in Camden in London. I am really happy with it.”
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside
- 2 'We'll have to skip meals' - What benefits loss means for Norwich mum
- 3 Pub once at epicentre of music scene set for demolition
- 4 Businesses left baffled as traffic wardens 'abandon' street
- 5 New image of Anglia Square future revealed
- 6 People warned to avoid 'exceptionally busy' A&E department at N&N
- 7 Is Norwich done with cow's milk?
- 8 Cyclist hit by car in Norwich
- 9 Road widening works on South Park Avenue will overrun into school term
- 10 'He was in a state': Mum's fear as son's pint is spiked